One of the biggest festivals in India, Sharadiya Navratri or Durga Puja has already begun and people have been indulging themselves in celebrating the nine-day-long festival with a lot of fervour and grandeur across the country. During the nine days of Navratri, nine incarnations or avatars of Goddess Durga are worshipped each day. On the third day of Navratri which falls on 28 September, Wednesday, devotees worship Maa Chandraghanta, the third form of Goddess Durga. Maa Chandraghanta is the married form of Goddess Parvati.

That being said, as devotees prepare for Day 3 of Navratri 2022, read on to know more about Maa Chandraghanta’s significance, puja vidhi, mantras, and others.

About Maa Chandraghanta

Maa Chandraghanta is a name given to Goddess Parvati after she got married to Lord Shiva and started adorning the half Chandra or half moon on her forehead. While she mounts on a tigress, the goddess can be seen carrying a Trishul, a Gada, a Sword, and Kamandal in her four left hands and then a Lotus, an Arrow, a Dhanush, and a Japa Mala in her four right hands. Her fifth left and right hands are said to be in the Varada mudra and the Abhaya mudra forms respectively. Believed to be a goddess of grace, bravery, and courage, devotees pray to Maa Chandraghanta for peace and their welfare.

Navratri Day 3: Date and Shubh Muhurat

Falling on 28 September 2022, the shubh muhurat for the third day of Navratri begins at 2:28 am on Wednesday and will end at 1:27 am on Thursday. Similarly, the shubh muhurat for Brahma Muhurta will begin at 4:36 am and will end at 5:24 am.

Navratri Day 3: Puja Vidhi

On the day, devotees wake up in the Brahma Muhurat and begin the puja by cleaning the temple and then by bathing the idol of Maa Chandraghanta in water infused with saffron and kewra water. Later, the idol is draped in golden clothes and then flowers, sweets, lotus, incense, panchamrit, and mishri are offered.

Navratri Day 3: Mantra

Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah॥

Navratri Day 3: Prasad

It is believed that the prasad or bhog offered to Maa Chandraghanta is made up of milk. Devotees can offer sweets and kheer made out of milk. Fruits and coconuts are also offered during the puja.

