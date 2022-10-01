Celebrations of Navratri are already underway across the country and people from all walks of life have been celebrating the famous and magnificent Durga Puja or Navratri in their own unique ways. While Sharadiya Navratri 2022 began on 26 September 2022, it will continue for the next nine days till 5 October with Dussehra.

Devotees have been participating in fasting, festivities, and puja on each day as the nine days hold special significance in line with the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga. That being said, each day of the 9-day festival also has a designated colour that is considered significant and auspicious for devotees.

Today being the 6th day of Navratri marks the worshipping of Maa Katyayani who is the sixth avatar of Goddess Durga. There is a special colour for this day that devotees can consider wearing.

Colour for Navratri Day 6

Recognised as the slayer of demon Mahisasura, Maa Katyayani is worshipped on the sixth day of Navratri and thus the colour of this day is Grey, which is said to be a color of strength and transformation. Also, the colour represents balance, neutrality, compromise, and intellect.

Devotees can opt for outfits made of grey colour to wear on this day.

In the meantime, the other days of Navratri also have other significant colours to be considered on the respective days. While Day one of Navratri started with White colour, the following days held red, royal blue, yellow, and green significance.

Navratri Day 6: Maa Katyayani

On the sixth day of Navratri, devotees worship Maa Katyayani to resolve the obstacles in their lives and further seek blessings for good fortune. Also, unmarried girls worship the Goddess to seek a perfect suitor for themselves.

According to Hindu mythology, Maa Katyayani descended on Earth to defeat the deceitful demon, Mahishasura, a powerful half-human, and half-buffalo demon. With the energies of gods and multiple hands, she also came to be known as ‘Mahisharsuramardini.’

