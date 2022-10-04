Navratri 2022 Day 9: Which colour is considered significant on last day of festival?

The last day of Navratri, also called Maha Navami, is considered very significant as with this day, the nine-day festival comes to an end with Dussehra on the next day. Prior to this, Navratri after starting on 26 September 2022 was celebrated over the past 8 days with devotees worshiping the eight forms of Goddess Durga in a bid to pray for power and positivity in their lives. On Maha Navami, devotees worship the ninth form of Goddess Durga, Maa Siddhidatri, a manifestation of Shakti and a form of Navadurgas.

On the 9th day of Navratri, Maa Durga is also worshipped as Mahisasuramardini as it is said that she finally slaughtered the demon Mahishasura on this day and further triumphed over him on Vijayadashami or Dussehra.

That being said, this day also comes with a significant colour that is considered special and auspicious among devotees. Read further to know more about the special colour of this day.

Navratri Day 9: Colour for the day

On this day, the colour pink is considered auspicious as it signifies the traits of Maa Siddhidatri who symbolises kindness and affection for her devotees. Similarly, the colour pink also signifies universal kindness, affection, and harmony and further is a subtle shade of tenderness that promises unconditional love and nurturing.

To adhere to the colour of the day, devotees can dress up in pink outfits and further also decorate their house and mandir with pink colour items and handicrafts.

Navratri Day 9: Maa Siddhidatri Puja

On the last day of Navratri, devotees worship Maa Siddhidatri and pray for their happiness and harmony. While she can be seen sitting on the floor, Maa Siddhidatri travels on a lotus, a tiger, or a lion, and further has four pairs of hands. While devotees who remain on a nine-day fast not only complete their fast on this day but also keep ‘Kanya Pujan’ before that to please Goddess Durga.

On the ninth day of Navratri, the day is also dedicated to Maa Durga’s other form, Mahishasuramardini to mark the victory of good over evil.

