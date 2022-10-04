Navratri 2022 Day 9: Know about Maa Siddhidatri puja vidhi, shubh muhurat and mantra

The day 9 of Navratri falls on 4 October this year. On this day, devotees worship Goddess Siddhidatri, the 9th form of Maa Durga. Maa Siddhidatri is considered to be having the power of fulfilling all wishes of her devotees. Those who observe fast for nine days during the festival, break their fasts on the 9th day. Siddhi refers to ‘wish’ and Datri refers to ‘provider’ forming the word, Siddhidatri. It is believed that Maa Siddhidatri granted all Siddhis to Lord Shiva in the form of her blessings. Lord Shiva is said to have worshipped the Goddess with great dedication.

Here is what you need to know about day 9:

About Maa Siddhidatri

Goddess Siddhidatri sits on Kamal and rides on a lion. She has four hands. She holds Gada in the one right hand, Chakra in the other right hand, lotus flower and Shankh in her two left hands. She is believed to possess and bestow Siddhis to her devotees. She is worshipped not only by humans but also by Deva, Asura, Gandharva, Yaksha and Siddha. Lord Shiva received the title of Ardha-Narishwar when Goddess Siddhidatri appeared from his left half.

Navratri Day 9: Date and Shubh Muhurat

The 9th day of Navratri falls on 4 October. The auspicious Brahma Muhurt will start from 4:38 AM and continue till 5:27 AM whereas the Amrit Kalam will appear between 4:52 PM to 6:22 PM. Vijaya Muhurat, on the other hand, falls between 2:08 PM to 2:55 PM.

Navratri Day 9: Puja Vidhi

Start the puja by invoking Lord Ganesha (Vighnaharta) and seek his blessings for a hurdle-free Navratri vrat. Then, invoke Maa Siddhidatri by chanting the mantras.

Navratri Day 9: Mantra

Om Devi Siddhidatryai Namah॥

Navratri Day 9: Stuti

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Siddhidatri Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

Navratri Day 9: Bhog

On the ninth day of Navratri, devotees pray to Maa Siddhidatri and observe a fast to seek her blessings. Bhog of til or sesame seeds is offered.

