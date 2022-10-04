Navratri 2022 Day 9: Know about Maa Siddhidatri puja vidhi, shubh muhurat and mantra
It is believed that Maa Siddhidatri granted all Siddhis to Lord Shiva in the form of her blessings
The day 9 of Navratri falls on 4 October this year. On this day, devotees worship Goddess Siddhidatri, the 9th form of Maa Durga. Maa Siddhidatri is considered to be having the power of fulfilling all wishes of her devotees. Those who observe fast for nine days during the festival, break their fasts on the 9th day. Siddhi refers to ‘wish’ and Datri refers to ‘provider’ forming the word, Siddhidatri. It is believed that Maa Siddhidatri granted all Siddhis to Lord Shiva in the form of her blessings. Lord Shiva is said to have worshipped the Goddess with great dedication.
Here is what you need to know about day 9:
About Maa Siddhidatri
Goddess Siddhidatri sits on Kamal and rides on a lion. She has four hands. She holds Gada in the one right hand, Chakra in the other right hand, lotus flower and Shankh in her two left hands. She is believed to possess and bestow Siddhis to her devotees. She is worshipped not only by humans but also by Deva, Asura, Gandharva, Yaksha and Siddha. Lord Shiva received the title of Ardha-Narishwar when Goddess Siddhidatri appeared from his left half.
Navratri Day 9: Date and Shubh Muhurat
The 9th day of Navratri falls on 4 October. The auspicious Brahma Muhurt will start from 4:38 AM and continue till 5:27 AM whereas the Amrit Kalam will appear between 4:52 PM to 6:22 PM. Vijaya Muhurat, on the other hand, falls between 2:08 PM to 2:55 PM.
Navratri Day 9: Puja Vidhi
Start the puja by invoking Lord Ganesha (Vighnaharta) and seek his blessings for a hurdle-free Navratri vrat. Then, invoke Maa Siddhidatri by chanting the mantras.
Navratri Day 9: Mantra
Om Devi Siddhidatryai Namah॥
Navratri Day 9: Stuti
Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Siddhidatri Rupena Samsthita।
Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥
Navratri Day 9: Bhog
On the ninth day of Navratri, devotees pray to Maa Siddhidatri and observe a fast to seek her blessings. Bhog of til or sesame seeds is offered.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Navratri 2022: From banana walnut lassi to kuttu ka dosa, here are some delicacies to try while fasting
From aloo ki subzi made with rock salt to some delicious sonth ki chutney, here are some vrat recipes you should try
Navratri 2022 Day 8: All about Goddess Mahagauri puja vidhi, shubh muhurat and significance
Due to her fair complexion Goddess Mahagauri is compared with the moon, the conch, and the white flower of Kunda
Navratri Day 5: How to worship Goddess Skandamata, know significance and other details
The complexion of Goddess Skandamata is Shubhra which means white complexion. Devotees who worship this get the benefit of worshipping Lord Kartikeya