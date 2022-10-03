The festival of Navratri is celebrated with full enthusiasm all over India. Navratri day 8 begins with the worshipping of Maa Mahagauri. On this day, devotees perform puja in order to win the divine blessings of Maa Mahagauri. Worshipping Maa Mahagauri is believed to bring peace, prosperity, and goodness in one’s life. It is said that performing the puja helps to remove the ill effects of Rahu and other obstacles like sorrows, fear and mental health-related problems. The one who worships Maa Mahagauri with a pure soul attains peace in life.

About Maa Mahagauri

As per the Hindu mythology, the Goddess Shailputri, the first form of Maa Durga – at the age of 16 – was extremely beautiful. She is referred to as Goddess Mahagauri due to her extremely light complexion in this form. The mount of Goddess Mahagauri as well as Goddess Shailputri is bull which is why she is also known as Vrisharudha. Goddess Mahagauri has four hands. She carries Trishul in her one right hand and her second right hand is in Abhaya Mudra. She holds a Damaru in the one left hand and keeps the second left hand in Varada Mudra.

Due to her light skin tone, Goddess Mahagauri is compared with the moon, the conch, and the white flower of Kunda. She adorns white clothes and because of that, she is also known as Shwetambardhara.

Navratri Day 8: Date and Shubh Muhurat

The 8th day of Navratri falls on 3 October. The auspicious Brahma Muhurt will begin from 4:38 AM to 5:26 AM whereas the Amrit Kalam will appear between 7:54 PM to 9:25 PM. Vijaya Muhurat, on the other hand, is between 2:08 PM to 2:56 PM

Navratri Day 8: Puja Vidhi

Place an idol of Maa Mahagauri outside your temple at home. Light diyas and incense sticks. Then offer fresh flowers to the idol and meditate before the Goddess Mahagauri. Chant Maa Mahagauri mantras. End your puja by doing aarti. Distribute prasad among the devotees. Durga Ashtami also falls on this day, people worship young girls who are called kanjaks. They invite nine Kanjaks to their home and offer them prasad. These nine girls are symbolised as the Navdurga. Along with the girls, a boy is also invited and is fed during the kanjak puja ritual, who is a representation of Batuk Bhairav.

Navratri Day 8: Mantra

Om Devi Mahagauryai Namah॥

Navratri Day 8: Stuti

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Mahagauri Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

Navratri Day 8: Bhog

Goddess Mahagauri, is offered coconut in the bhog on the eighth day of Navratri. It is widely believed that donating coconuts to Brahmins on Ashtami brings prosperity and happiness to the devotees.

