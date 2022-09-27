On the second day of Navratri, the second form of Navdurga, Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped by the devotees.

She is seen wearing a peaceful and pleasant look in white clothes and holding a japa mala (string of beads) in one hand and a Kamandal, a traditional water pot in the other hand. According to Hindu scriptures, Goddess Brahmacharini is believed to have pursued penance in order to appease Lord Shiva. It is believed that the individuals who worship Maa Brahmacharini get peace and happiness.

The word “Brahm” means Tapa and her name means the one who performs Tapa. It is believed that she was born in the Himalayas. Devrishi Narada influenced her thoughts due to which, she practiced tough tapa to get Lord Shiva.

Who was Maa Brahmacharini?

Goddess Parvati was born to Daksha Prajapati. In this form, Goddess Parvati was a great Sati and her unmarried form is worshipped as Goddess Brahmacharini on day 2 of Navratri.

What is the significance?

The rudraksh mala represents her penance or Tapa for Shiva during her forest life. The Kamandal, a water utensil, signifies the final years of her penance and how she only consumed water and nothing else. The lotuses attached to the Goddess’s body symbolise knowledge, and the white saree signifies purity.

Her Tapasya is believed to have continued despite harsh weather conditions with unshakeable resolve. This gave her the name Tapasyacharini. She only ate Bilva leaves and later on, seeing her intense penance Lord Brahma blessed her, and then Maa Brahmacharini married Lord Shiva.

According to Drik Panchang, in her penance to get Lord Shiva as her husband, she had spent 1000 years on the diet of flowers and fruits and another 100 years on with a diet on leafy vegetables while she slept on the floor.

What is the Mantra?

Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah॥

What is the Bhog for the day?

Goddess Brahmacharini is known to be fond of jasmine flowers and hence is worshipped with them. She is offered curd, honey, rice, milk, sandalwood, vermillion (sindoor), fruits, and sweets.

What is the Prarthana for the day?

Dadhana Kara Padmabhyamakshamala Kamandalu।

Devi Prasidatu Mayi Brahmacharinyanuttama॥

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.