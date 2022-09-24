Navratri is a 9-day festival in which Maa Durga and her 9 avatars are worshiped. While this auspicious Hindu festival is marked throughout India, it is predominantly celebrated in West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, Odisha, and Bihar.

According to Hinduism, Maa Durga has 9 weapons, which she uses to protect her devotees against evil forces. Each day of Navaratri marks an incarnation of Maa Durga. During this festivity, the devotees worship the goddess and seek her blessings, clean their houses, offer bhog, and observe ritualistic fasts.

The 9-day festival also includes dancing like Garba and Dandiya Raas. Garba involves dancing with clapping your hands and doing rhythmic movements in a circle. Dandiya Raas involves dancing with dandiya sticks to the music rhythm.

Dates and Time:

This year, the Navratri festival will start on 26 September and end on 5 October. Along with Maa Durga and her avatars, Ganesh and Karthik are also worshipped in this festivity. Durga Puja, which is an integral part of Navratri, will start from 3 October this year. And Dussehra is falling on 5 October this time. It is commemorated to mark the victory of Lord Rama over demon king Ravana.

History:

Navaratri marks the victory of Maa Durga over demon Mahisasura. The death of Mahisasura symbolises the victory of good over evil. The battle between Maa Durga and the demon began on the 7th day of Navratri and she killed him on the final day, which is celebrated as Vijayadashami or Dussehra.

Significance:

During Navratri, pandals are decorated and designed. Pujas, feasts and also fun activities are held to celebrate it. Everyone wears new dresses and visits the pandals. Unmarried girls are worshiped and fed since they are believed to be incarnations of Maa Durga. The festival is celebrated more than once in a year, but the one which is celebrated in October is called the Maha Navratri. Diwali is celebrated 20 days after the end of Navratri as this was the time when Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya. This year, Diwali falls on 24 October. It is a festival of lights, and it signifies the victory of light over darkness.

