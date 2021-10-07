The prime minister shared an image of Maa Shailputri, who is worshipped on the first day of Navratri

On the first day of Navratri today, 7 October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other politicians greeted the people of the country. Taking to his social media account, Modi extended his wishes. He said that he hoped that the festival of Navratri brings good health and prosperity to everyone’s lives.

Navratri greetings to everyone. The coming days are about devoting ourselves to the worship of Jagat Janani Maa. May Navratri be the bringer of strength, good health and prosperity in everyone’s lives. pic.twitter.com/f42HyGnUYM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2021

In his post, the prime minister shared an image of Maa Shailputri, who is worshipped on the first day of Navratri.

Along with Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished people on the special occasion. In his post, Shah said it's a grand festival where people can “realise their inner power and awaken their souls”.

शक्ति संचय और आत्मचेतना की जागृति के महापर्व नवरात्रि की सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। आदिशक्ति माँ दुर्गा सभी की मनोकामनाएं पूर्ण कर सबके जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि व उत्तम स्वास्थ्य का शुभाशीष दें। जय माता दी! pic.twitter.com/Ak8NN75Y9b — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 7, 2021

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda also wished and prayed for good health and happiness on the first day of the nine-day festival.

ॐ देवी शैलपुत्र्यै नमः॥ शक्ति की प्रतीक माँ दुर्गा की उपासना के पावन पर्व नवरात्रि की सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जगत जननी माँ दुर्गा से सभी के जीवन में सुख, शांति, समृद्धि, वैभव तथा आरोग्य की प्रार्थना करता हूँ। जय माता दी!! pic.twitter.com/NJ1Ttt9uGk — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) October 7, 2021

Besides, Housing and Urban Affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri shared a mantra on his social media handle and wished everyone. Along with his greetings, he sent blessings to all.

या देवी सर्वभुतेषु चेतनेत्यभिधीयते ।

नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः|| सभी देशवासियों को नवरात्रि के पावन अवसर पर हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। माँ हम सभी पर अपनी दया दृष्टि और आशीर्वाद बनाए रखें।#navratri2021 pic.twitter.com/jG8UoeiK2n — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) October 7, 2021

The auspicious festival of Navratri will be observed from 7 to 15 October. It is celebrated to mark Goddess Durga's victory over demon king Mahishasura. The festival signifies the victory of good over evil. During the festival, devotees worship Goddess Durga and her nine forms.

Across the country, the festival is celebrated in different ways which include both prayers as well as fasting. The 10th day of Navratri is marked and celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami among devotees.