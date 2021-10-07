During this period, many people follow strict diet restrictions, such as foregoing garlic, onion and non-vegetarian food, while some fast

Every year, Navratri is celebrated with great fervour across the country. Devotees celebrate the nine-day festival, also known as Sharad Navratri, by worshipping Goddess Durga and her nine avatars.

During this period, many people follow strict restrictions on food, foregoing garlic, onion and non-vegetarian items in their food; some fast during the period. As the first day of Navratri begins today, 7 October, here are a few dishes you can try at home:

Buckwheat khichdi:

An easy recipe to prepare, it involves buckwheat groats, also known as sabut kuttu, being mixed with peanuts and potatoes to create a wholesome meal.

Sabudana Khichdi:

Made from tapioca pearls, peanuts and potatoes, this recipe is an ideal meal if you are fasting. Considered gluten-free, this dish can be consumed at any time in the day.

Uttapam:

Uttapam is made from sama ke chawal, also known as vrat ke chawal flour, during Navratri.

Vrat ke Aloo:

Several potato recipes are common during Navratri, including jeera aloo, crumbled potato, dahi aloo and others.

Sabudana Thalipeeth:

Crisp and soft pancakes made from tapioca pearls, mashed potatos, spices and ground peanuts are a favourite during the festive season. Also called sabudana roti in some parts, this dish is referred to as upvasache thalipeeth in Marathi.

Rajgira Roti:

A healthy gluten-free flatbread, rajgira roti or rajgira paratha, is a great accompaniment to any vegetable dish.

Kuttu ka Paratha:

Another gluten-free flatbread, this dish is made from mashed potatoes and buckwheat flour.

Taro root:

Also called arbi in Hindi, this is a common ingredient in several Navratri-special dishes.

People also eat kheer, sweet potato and banana chips during Navratri.

This year, Sharad Navratri is set to be celebrated from 7 to 15 October. Observed in the lunar month of Ashwin, according to the Hindu calendar, the festival honours Goddess Durga for her victory over the demon king Mahishasura in a 10-day battle.