Navratri 2021 Day 1: Mata Shailputri puja vidhi, auspicious timings and significance of Pratipada Tithi

The first day of the auspicious nine days of Navratri, which is celebrated all across the country, starts today, 7 October. Devotees on this day observe the beginning of Sharadiya Navratri, which means nine nights. Throughout the nine-day festival, people worship goddess Durga and her nine forms to seek her blessings for protection from evil.

As per Hindu scriptures, the first day of Navratri is the Pratipada Tithi which marks the arrival of Goddess Durga. The first form of Goddess Durga is Mata Shailputri, who is worshipped on Pratipada. Meanwhile, her other names also include Bhavani, Hemavati and Parvati. Devotees believe that worshipping Mata Shailputri on the first day of Navratri brings good luck and fortune to the family and the individual.

Shubh Muhurat and Ghatasthapana (Kalash Sthapana) timings

As per the Hindu calendar, the Kalash Sthapana or Ghatasthapana will fall on 7 October, while the auspicious muhurat will take place from 06:17 am to 07:07 am, as well as 11:45 am to 12:32 pm. As per the Tithi, it will begin on 6 October at 04:34 pm and will conclude on 7 October at 01:46 pm.

Puja Vidhi and Mantra

The first day of Navratri puja begins with Ghatashthapana following which Panchopachara puja is performed at home and temples. During this time, Goddess Shailputri is offered items like flowers, incense, fruits or Prasad, chandan and an oil lamp.

Additionally, a special mantra will also be recited by devotees which is - Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah॥

Colour and Vahan for the Goddess

As the first day of Navratri Pratipada Tithi falls on Thursday, the colour for the day is yellow, which stands for happiness and brightness.

As per the pictorial depiction of Mata Shailputri, the goddess is mounted on a bull, also known as Nandi. She is the wife of Lord Shiva and has her two kids along with her, Kartikeya and Ganesha. In the image it depicts her holding the Trishul in the right and a pink lotus in the left hand, with a crescent adorning her forehead.