Navratri 2021: Confusion grows over Maha Navami and Ram Navami

Social media was abuzz with wishes for Ram Navami; however, the occasion is marked in the Hindu month of Chaitra (March-April)

As the festival of Navratri continues into its ninth day, there is confusion among many people as to whether this day is Maha Navami or Ram Navami. Several greetings on social media have been going around today, wishing people on the occasion of “Ram Navami”.

The national convenor of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP’s) Information Technology Cell, Amit Malviya, recently shared a screenshot from Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav’s account. Yadav had mistakenly wished everyone on the occasion of “Ram Navami” instead of Maha Navami. The tweet was later deleted by Yadav, who then sent out a fresh message wishing everyone on the occasion of Maha Navami.

Similarly, Congress leader Anand Sharma posted a message, extending his best wishes to everyone “on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.” The message was deleted later on.

Even the Fisheries Department of Uttar Pradesh wished people a “Happy Durga Puja, Ram Navami and Dushera”.

As the confusion continues on social media, here’s a look at the difference between Maha Navami and Ram Navami:

Maha Navami is celebrated as the ninth day of the Shardiya Navratri. The Goddess Siddhidatri is worshipped on this day. The goddess is identified as the ninth avatar of Goddess Durga, who killed the demon king Mahishasura.

On this day, which is one of the most significant days of Navratri, devotees believe that worshipping Maa Siddhidatri leads to good fortune and health.

Maha Navami is followed by Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami, when Lord Rama killed the demon Raavan. On this day, Goddess Durga killed Mahishasura as well, cementing the triumph of good over evil.

On the other hand, according to the Hindu calendar, Ram Navami is marked in the Shukla Paksha of the month of Chaitra. The day, celebrated in March-April, concludes the festivities of the Chaitra Navratri.

On this day, devotees mark the birth of Lord Ram, who is the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu. On Ram Navami, people worship Lord Ram and keep a day-long fast for him. Many listen to the epic Ramayana. Some people also perform the ceremonial wedding of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita on this day.