The ninth day of Navratri, which is also called Maha Navami, falls today, 14 October. On this day Goddess Durga's ninth avatar, identified as Maa Siddhidatri, is worshipped. As per scriptures, it is believed that on this day Goddess Durga killed the demon king Mahishasura, following which she came to be known as Mahisasuramardini.

Pictorial depictions of Maa Siddhidatri shows her as one of the most magnificent and glorious forms of Durga. She is adorned in red saree and rides a fierce lion portraying power and supremacy. She is also seen holding shankha, a lotus, chakra and a mace in her four hands. The word Siddhidatri is an amalgamation of the words Siddhi and Datri — together meaning the provider of supernatural power.

Puja Date and Time

This year Navami Tithi will commence at 08:07 pm on 13 October and end at 06:52 pm on 14 October. As per the calendar, the Abhijit Mahurat will continue from 11:44 am to 12:30 pm, while the Vijaya Mahurat will prevail from 02:02 pm to 02:48 pm.

Devotees believe that both these mahurats are equally important and auspicious while performing Mahanavami Puja.

Mantra

The sacred mantra for the day is Om Devi Siddhidatryai Namah.

Puja Vidhi

Among the nine days of Navratri, Mahanavami is one of the most significant days. On this day, the puja ceremony begins with Shodashopachar Puja and Mahasnan and concludes with Kanya Pujan, where families worship little girls.

Colour

The special colour for Navratri Mahanavami Tithi is pink.

Significance

It is said that worshipping Goddess Siddhidatri on this day, stimulates the Sahasrara Chakra, which is known as crown chakra of the body. Devotees believe that Maa Siddhidatri blesses them with good fortune and health. She also provides them salvation and siddhis.