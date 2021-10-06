Navratri 2021: Check day-wise timings and significance of nine-day festival from 7 to 15 October

The first day of Navratri starts with the Ghatasthapana, which falls on the Pratipada Tithi. The Tithi will begin from 4:34 pm on 6 October and continue till 1:46 pm on 7 October

The festival of Navratri is just around the corner. The nine-day festival, which is also known as Sharad Navratri, is observed in the Ashwin month of the Hindu lunar calendar.

Navratri honours the Goddess Durga, who battled and defeated the demon king Mahishasura. This year, the festival will take place from 7 to 15 October.

History:

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Brahma had fulfilled the demon king Mahishasura’s boon of immortality, on the condition that he could only be defeated by a woman. As the demon king remained invincible after attacking Heaven, Earth and Hell, Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Shiva combined their powers to create Goddess Durga. The goddess fought against Mahishasura and killed him with her Trishul after a nine-day battle on the day of Mahalaya.

Auspicious timings:

Day 1: The first day of Navratri starts with the Ghatasthapana, which falls on the Pratipada Tithi. The Tithi will begin from 4:34 pm on 6 October and continue till 1:46 pm on 7 October. The auspicious timings for the Ghatasthapana are 6:17 am to 7:07 am and 11:45 am to 12:32 pm on 7 October.

Day 2: The second day will see the Dwitiya Tithi fall on 8 October. The Tithi will prevail from 1:46 pm on 7 October to 10: 48 am on 8 October.

Day 3: The Tritiya Tithi is scheduled to take place from 10:48 am on 8 October to 7:48 am on 9 October.

Day 4: The timings for the Chaturthi Tithi are from 7:48 am on 9 October to 4: 55 am on 10 October.

Day 5: The Panchami Tithi will be marked from 4:55 am on 10 October to 2:14 am on 11 October.

Day 6: The Shashthi Tithi will take place from 2:14 am on 11 October to 11:50 pm on the same day.

Day 7: The Saptami Tithi will be marked from 11:50 pm on 11 October to 9:47 pm on 12 October.

Day 8: Also known as Mahashtami or Maha Durgashtami, the Ashtami Tithi is one of the significant days of Navratri. It will be observed from 9:47 pm on 12 October to 8:07 pm on 13 October.

Day 9: Also called Mahanavami, the Navami Tithi will prevail between 8:07 pm on 13 October to 6:52 pm on 14 October.

Day 10: Vijayadashami or the Dashami Tithi celebrates the victory of Goddess Durga over Mahishasura. It is also the final day of Navratri and will be marked from 6:52 pm on 14 October to 6:02 pm on 15 October.

Significance:

Navratri honours the nine different avatars of the Goddess Durga, namely Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandanmata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri.