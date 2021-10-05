Navratri 2021: Celebrate festival by sharing these messages, wishes with your loved ones

It’s the Hindu month of Ashwin and Sharda Navratri is around the corner. Goddess Durga is finally coming to bestow her blessings on her devotees. The festival of Navratri symbolizes good triumphing over evil and hence this festival holds utmost importance. Sharda Navratri is a nine-day-long festival and is celebrated with much fervor, enthusiasm and happiness, where the nine avatars of Goddess Durga are worshipped on each one of these nine days.

This year, the festival will start on 7 October and will go on till 15 October.

Legend has it that Goddess Durga fought against the demon king Mahishasur in a 15-day long battle and slayed him with his Trishul on the final day, thereby freeing the land of all evil. On Vijayadashami or Dussehra, the final day of the festival, it is said that Goddess Durga leaves the Earth and returns to heaven.

Navratri is celebrated twice a year in India. The first celebrations fall during the spring season and are known as Chaitra Navaratri. It takes place in the month of March-April. The second Navratri is celebrated in Autumn and is known as Sharda Navratri.

To celebrate Navratri and Goddess Durga’s victory over evil, we have put together some wishes and greetings that you can share with your loved ones. Check them out below:

May the 9 avatars of Maa Durga bless you with 9 qualities – power, happiness, humanity, peace, knowledge, devotion, name, fame, and health.

Wishing you nine nights of devotion and happiness. May Maa shower her blessings on you. Happy Navratri.

There's something magical about Navratri, it transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary, darkness into light, and agony into ecstasy. Happy Navratri 2021!

With the blessings of Maa Durga, may you achieve success in all your endeavours. A very Happy Navratri to you and your family.

May the great goddess Maa Durga provide you with the strength, wisdom, and courage to overcome all obstacles in life. Have an auspicious Navratri.

Durga Puja infuses our hearts and minds with positivity and zeal to keep moving ahead with happiness. Best wishes on Durga Puja to you.

Every day the sun rises to give us a message that darkness will always be beaten by light. Let us follow the same natural rule. Happy Durga puja.

Let go of all of your worries. Put a smile back on your face because the goddess Durga has arrived to make your life incredibly awesome. Happy Navratri 2021!

Nothing can replace the peace and happiness that Maa Durga brings to our homes each year. Here's celebrating the victory of Maa Durga over Mahishasura, the demon who spread hatred. Let us celebrate the triumph of the good over the evil — a very Happy Navratri to you and your family.