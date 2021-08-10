Navodaya Vidyalaya begins admission process for JNV Class 11; check details at nvsadmissionclasseleven.in

The last date for submitting applications is 26 August. The admissions would be made based on marks obtained by the student in Class 10

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has begun the admission process for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) Class 11. Students can apply for admission by visiting the official website nvsadmissionclasseleven.in. The last date for submitting applications is 26 August.

Candidates can follow these simple steps to register themselves for JNV Class 11 admissions:

1. Go to the official website, website nvsadmissionclasseleven.in

2. Click on the option for registration

3. Complete the registration form

4. Fill in the personal details of the candidate

5. Submit the documents needed to complete the application process- class 10 results, photograph, and so on

Here’s the direct link: https://www.nvsadmissionclasseleven.in/nvs_11reg/homepage

Eligibility criteria:

The admissions would be made based on marks obtained by the student in Class 10. To be eligible for admission, a candidate should be born between 1 June 2003 and 31 May 2007, including the two dates. He/she should also have passed Class 10 from a recognized school, located in the state where the JNV is based, affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), state education boards or any other recognized Board in the academic year 2020-21.

Admission process:

After selecting students at the district level for the JNV, a merit list would be created at the state level. The selected candidates would be informed by SMS or Speed post. The shortlisted ones would have to undergo a medical check-up. Applicants with infectious diseases or serious ailments will not be admitted to the JNV.

The JNVs were set up to provide good quality modern education, primarily to children from rural areas. The schools provide free education, lodging, books, and uniform to the admitted students. Till Class 8, education is imparted in regional languages. After that, English is the medium of instruction for Science and Mathematics, while Hindi is used for Social Sciences.