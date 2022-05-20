Navjot Singh Sidhu seeks more time to surrender in 1998 road rage case, cites medical reasons

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, sentenced Navjot Singh Sidhu to one-year rigorous imprisonment in a 1988 road-rage case, saying any undue sympathy to impose an inadequate sentence would do more harm to the justice system and undermine the public confidence in the efficacy of law

Navjot Singh Sidhu has on Friday requested the Supreme Court to grant him a few weeks' time to surrender in connection with the 1988 road rage case in which he has been to sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment on Thursday.

The former Punjab Congress chief was represented by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi who said that Sidhu needs some time to organise his medical issues.

Justice AM Khanwilkar, before whom the request was put, has asked Sidhu to mention the matter before the Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana.

The bench, also comprising Justice J B Pardiwala, told Singhvi that the judgement in the matter was passed by a special bench.

"You can file that application and mention it before the Chief Justice. If the Chief Justice constitutes that bench today, we will consider that. If that bench is not available, it will have to be constituted. A special bench was constituted for that matter," the bench observed.

Singhvi said he will try to mention the matter before the CJI.

Earlier on Friday, a few Congress leaders and supporters gathered at the residence of the Sidhu.

The court enhanced the sentence of Sidhu to one-year rigorous imprisonment in the road rage incident in which a 65-year-old man had died. A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and SK Kaul allowed a review plea filed by the victim's family on the issue of the sentence awarded to Sidhu.

"We feel there is an error apparent on the face of record... Therefore, we have allowed the review application on the issue of sentence. In addition to the fine imposed, we consider it appropriate to impose a sentence of imprisonment for a period of one year," the bench said while pronouncing the verdict.

After the court's verdict on Thursday, Sidhu took to Twitter to say he "will submit to the majesty of the law".

Later in the day, the cricketer-turned-politician rode an elephant in Patiala to register a symbolic protest against rising prices of essential commodities.

For the uninitiated, in May 2018, the Supreme Court had held Sidhu guilty of the offence of "voluntarily causing hurt" to the 65-year-old man in the case, however, he was spared a jail term and was imposed a fine of Rs 1,000.

On 27 December, 1988, Sidhu got into an argument with Patiala resident Gurnam Singh over a parking spot. Sidhu and his friend, Rupinder Singh Sandhu, allegedly dragged Gurnam out of his car and hit him.

Sidhu also is alleged of removing Gurnam's car keys before fleeing so that he could not get any medical help. Gurnam later died in hospital.

With inputs from agencies

