Navjot Singh Sidhu joins protesting teachers outside Delhi CM Kejriwal's residence
Sidhu said that 22,000 guest teachers were working as bonded labourers. He further slammed Kejriwal for joining the protest of contractual teachers in Punjab's Mohali last month
New Delhi: Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday joined a dharna by guest teachers outside Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal's residence.
The guest teachers of the Delhi government were protesting the regularisation of their jobs.
Addressing media persons here, Sidhu said, "22,000 guest teachers are working as bonded labourers here."
The PCC chief further slammed Kejriwal for joining the protest of contractual teachers in Punjab's Mohali last month.
"You should first solve the issues in your state before you come to Punjab to lure people there," he added.
On November 27, Kejriwal had joined the protest of contractual teachers in Mohali, Punjab who have been pressing for several demands including regularization of services of contractual teachers.
Kejriwal had also promised to implement a transfer policy for teachers and assured them cashless medical treatment facilities if the party comes to power.
In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Sidhu threatens CM Channi's govt with hunger strike over desecration case and drug menace report
The Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president announced that if the Punjab government does not take action, he would keep raising his voice
Sidhu Moosewala joins Congress: Here's all you need to know about the Punjabi rapper
The 28-year-old Punjabi singer is all set to contest in the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls. For the unversed, here's all you need to know about Sidhu Moosewala:
Amarinder Singh takes on Congress for 'personal attacks' over friendship with Aroosa Alam; rakes up Sidhu-Azhar tiff of 1996
Singh, who has announced the launch of his own party, said it was Charanjit Singh Channi who 'stabbed him in the back', yet he considers his successor, Punjab's first Dalit CM, to be a 'capable man'