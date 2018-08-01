You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Navjot Singh Sidhu accepts invite to Imran Khan's swearing-in, calls Pakistan PM-in-waiting 'man of character'

India FP Staff Aug 01, 2018 22:49:59 IST

Indian politician and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday accepted the invitation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) to the country's prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan's swearing-in ceremony.

Praising Khan, Sidhu said, "Men of genius are admired, men of power are feared but men of character are trusted. Khan Sahab is a man of character. He can be trusted."

File image of Navjot Singh Sidhu. PTI

File image of Navjot Singh Sidhu. PTI

Out of all the people in India given invitation from Khan's party, Sidhu is the first to accept, according to India Today.

PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry told media outside Pakistan's Supreme Court that former cricketers Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, and Navjot Singh Sidhu, along with Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, had also been invited for the swearing-in ceremony.

According to the DawnNewsTv, sources said that the PTI leaders also wished to invite the leaders of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) member states - including Narendra Modi and leaders of China and Turkey.

"The PTI leaders also asked the Foreign Office for suggestions on the issue. Members of the Foreign Office (FO) maintained that calling foreign leaders to the oath taking ceremony is a sensitive matter and all perspectives need to be taken into consideration," sources told Press Trust of India.

"Initial arguments from the FO suggested that the office believes Pakistan would face a bigger embarrassment if the Indian PM declined the invitation," the channel said.

Chaudhry said the party was awaiting a response from the foreign office.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018 22:49 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores