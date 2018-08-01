Navjot Singh Sidhu accepts invite to Imran Khan's swearing-in, calls Pakistan PM-in-waiting 'man of character'

Indian politician and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday accepted the invitation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) to the country's prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan's swearing-in ceremony.

It's a great honour&I accept the invitation. Men of genius are admired,men of power are feared but men of character are trusted.Khan Sahab is a man of character.He can be trusted:Navjot Singh Sidhu on invitation for Pakistan's PM elect Imran Khan's oath taking ceremony (File pic) pic.twitter.com/78SDdGvn5R — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2018

Praising Khan, Sidhu said, "Men of genius are admired, men of power are feared but men of character are trusted. Khan Sahab is a man of character. He can be trusted."

Out of all the people in India given invitation from Khan's party, Sidhu is the first to accept, according to India Today.

PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry told media outside Pakistan's Supreme Court that former cricketers Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, and Navjot Singh Sidhu, along with Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, had also been invited for the swearing-in ceremony.

According to the DawnNewsTv, sources said that the PTI leaders also wished to invite the leaders of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) member states - including Narendra Modi and leaders of China and Turkey.

"The PTI leaders also asked the Foreign Office for suggestions on the issue. Members of the Foreign Office (FO) maintained that calling foreign leaders to the oath taking ceremony is a sensitive matter and all perspectives need to be taken into consideration," sources told Press Trust of India.

"Initial arguments from the FO suggested that the office believes Pakistan would face a bigger embarrassment if the Indian PM declined the invitation," the channel said.

Chaudhry said the party was awaiting a response from the foreign office.

With inputs from PTI