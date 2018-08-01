You are here:
Imran Khan's oath-taking ceremony: Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, actor Aamir Khan among those invited, says PTI

World Riazul Haq Aug 01, 2018 18:26:17 IST

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has invited some prominent former Indian cricketers to prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan's oath-taking ceremony in August, party spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media outside Pakistan's Supreme Court, Chaudhry said that former cricketers Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, and Navjot Singh Sidhu have been invited, along with Bollywood actor Aamir Khan.

File photo of PTI chief Imran Khan. Reuters

The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to be held on 11 August, the announcement of which was made by Imran during an interaction with party members of provincial assembly in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Monday. The PTI had decided to hold the ceremony before 14 August, which is Pakistan's Independence Day.

Although the PTI emerged as the single largest party in the National Assembly after the 25 July polls, the party is still short of numbers to form its government independently, according to the final results issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

According to the results, the PTI has bagged 116 general seats, which is 22 short of a simple majority.

However, Chaudhry claimed on Monday that the PTI has acquired required number of seats to form government at the Centre and in Punjab. Addressing the media, he said that PTI has acquired the support of 168 members in Centre and 188 in Punjab with the support of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and Independent candidates, The News International reported.

Pakistan General Election 2018

The PTI leadership reportedly approached the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), and the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), apart from PML-Q and Independents.

(The author is a journalist based in Lahore, Pakistan)


Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018 18:26 PM

