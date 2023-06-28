Nationalism divides even Cheetahs: South African, Namibian big cats clash at Kuno National Park, one injured

An African cheetah that was relocated to Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district has suffered injuries following a confrontation with other cheetahs. The injured cheetah, named Agni, is currently receiving treatment and is in a stable condition.

The incident took place at around 6 PM on Monday in the free range area of KNP when Gaurav and Shaurya, two cheetahs translocated from Namibia, got into a fight with Agni and Vayu, who were brought from South Africa.

In an attempt to intervene, park officials activated sirens and used firecrackers to disperse the battling cheetahs, according to PK Verma, the divisional forest official. Subsequently, Agni was tranquilized and is now under the care of medical professionals, reported PTI.

Five female and three male cheetahs brought from Namibia were released into enclosures at the KNP at an event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 17 September, 2022, as part of an effort to revive the extinct cheetah population in the wild in India.

Another 12 cheetahs were brought from South Africa in February 2023. Six cheetahs, including three of the four cubs born in the park, have died since March.

With inputs from agencies

