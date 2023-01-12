Today on 12 January, India celebrates the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, one of the greatest philosophers and spiritual leaders the world has ever seen. Notably, the day is also celebrated as ‘National Youth Day’ in India in a bid to honour his teachings and values. While the day also aims to guide the youth toward getting inspiration from the social leader, National Youth Day is observed with great enthusiasm in our country, especially by college students and the younger generation.

National Youth Day: History and Significance

A pioneer for the modern youth, Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary has been celebrated as National Youth Day since 1984. Noting that his philosophy and ideals could work as a “great source of inspiration” for the Indian youth, the Indian government took the decision to celebrate the event. The day was first marked on 12 January 1985.

Speaking about the significance of the day, National Youth Day is celebrated to recognise the monk’s contributions toward Indian society, especially the youth. While his teachings and beliefs are recalled on the day, people also celebrate National Youth Day to encourage the youth to work hard and contribute toward the development of the country.

About Swami Vivekananda

Born on 12 January 1863 in an affluent family in Kolkata, Swami Vivekananda was a disciplined and talented boy from his childhood days. After completing his graduation from Calcutta University, Swami Vivekananda had already excelled in his skills in music, gymnastics, and studies. Having a vast knowledge of different subjects, Vivekananda later became the chief disciple of 19th-century mystic and yogi Ramakrishna Paramhansa. He was also associated with the Brahmo Movement for a certain period of time.

Besides his contribution to modern Hinduism and taking it to the western world and being an inspiring essence of philosophy and traditions, Vivekananda is also credited for founding the Ramakrishna Math in Kolkata.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.