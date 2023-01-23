The National Voters’ Day is celebrated in India on 25 January every year in order to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission of India on 25 January 1950. This day is observed with the purpose to encourage the population of India to vote and thereby increase the enrolment of voters. Hence, this day is very important as voting serves to be the central pillar of our democracy. On this day, voters are made aware of promoting informed participation in the electoral process. New voters or first-time voters are handed over their Elector Photo Identity Card in the National Voters’ Day celebrations.

History

The National Voters’ Day was celebrated for the first time on 25 January 2011 to encourage more young voters to be a part of the electoral process. The Union government, then led by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, had approved a proposal of the law ministry to this effect.

Former Information and Broadcasting Minister Ambika Soni at that time had pointed out that new voters who have attained the age of 18 years were showing less interest in enrolling themselves in the electoral rolls.

To address the problem, the Election Commission decided to launch an effort to identify all eligible voters who attain the age of 18 on 1 January of each year in all polling stations across India. Such voters were to get enrolled and given the Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) on 25 January every year.

Significance

India is a democratic country where every citizen has the right to vote. People have the right to select their leader, considering their ability to lead the nation. Usually, a leader’s capability of solving the problems of common people and bringing a change, influences a voter’s right to vote. National Voters Day is deeply rooted in Indian tradition. This is because the future of the country lies in the hands of the leaders we choose.

The day becomes important since voting provides a sense of freedom to the voters. It helps them to express opinions in the major decision-making for the benefit of the country in a nation that believes in the idea of democracy.

