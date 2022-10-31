National Unity Day 2022: History, significance and celebrations; all you need to know

On Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel’s birth anniversary, India celebrates National Unity Day, also known as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. To honour Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s life and his vision of a united India, this day is observed annually on 31 October. A lawyer, political leader and statesman, he successfully brought the Indian people together for the country’s advancement. This year, India will celebrate the 147th birth anniversary of the great Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

History of National Unity Day:

A prominent freedom fighter, he was an important part of the Indian Independence movement. When India was successful in gaining Independence from the British Empire, about 500 different princely states were given a choice to remain independent or to join India or Pakistan. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel took on the primary responsibility for integrating the princely states. He was instrumental in bringing the majority of India under one state and in the accession of the kingdoms of Junagadh, Hyderabad,and Jammu and Kashmir to India. To celebrate the immense effort, the Indian government introduced National Unity Day in 2014.

Significance of National Unity Day

To raise awareness for Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and honour the achievements of Sardar Vallabbhai Patel, marathons are held on this day all around the country. Youth can contribute to and be an important part of this nation by participating in the annual celebration of this day. Indians also learn that in order to defeat any threat to our nation, we must unite and act, think, and walk as a single people.

In New Delhi, the general public and all political leaders present floral tributes to the statue of Sardar Patel. The government of Gujarat also erected a massive statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to honour his accomplishments. This memorial, known as “The Statue of Unity,” is the largest statue in the world. People visit the Statue of unity on this day.

