India boasts of a rich and diverse cultural heritage, exquisite mountains and dense green forests. Its calming beaches and natural beauty make India one of the most preferred locations for a holiday. To celebrate this rich heritage and spread awareness about tourism and its impact on the Indian economy, National Tourism Day is celebrated yearly on 25 January. The day was established to promote the tourism industry. The occasion recognises the contribution of the sector towards the growth and sustainability of local communities and places. This day is all about drawing attention towards the significance of tourism, and its political, social, financial, and cultural value.

History

It was the year 1948 when a tourism traffic committee was established for the promotion of tourism culture in India. In 1958, a tourism department was setup under the Ministry of Tourism and Communication. For years, the government has focused on taking steps to to boost tourism in the nation.

Significance

The country’s rich history and cultural and geographical diversity make India one of the most popular tourist destinations among foreigners. The country offers various options to travellers including cultural, cruise, nature, educational, rural, heritage, and eco-tourism. National policies for the development and promotion of tourism are designed and carried out by the Ministry of Tourism.

As a part of National Tourism Day, cultural events, seminars and other programmes are organised by the central government. Several states also organise events to promote tourism in their region.

National Tourism Day assumes even greater significance for a country like India, which is among the oldest civilisations in the world and has a history of multiculturalism. The day is celebrated in the country to make people aware about the growth prospects of the tourism sector and its impact on India’s economic development. It also highlights how sustainable ventures can forge the way ahead for both the sector and the people involved in it.

