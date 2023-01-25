India celebrates National Tourism Day on 25 January every year to raise public awareness about the importance of tourism and make the people aware about the country’s rich and diverse culture. From snow-capped mountains to boat rides, India is a land of endless tourist destinations for explorers who want to explore the best tourist attractions in the country.

However, most of the popular tourist places have already been explored and thereby, have not only become chaotic and expensive but also the victims of excessive littering. On the occasion of National Tourism Day, Let’s have a look at the tourist destinations that you must have on your checklist:

Khajjiar: Khajjiar, which is often called India’s Switzerland, is a hill station in Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh. The hill station is located in the midst of magnificent Deodar forests. The clump of reeds and the green meadow is an addition to the exquisite charm to this place.

Chakrata: Chakrata, a cantonment town situated in the Dehradun district of Uttarakhand, is the ideal place for tourists who are looking for a calm getaway into the hills. The town is very easily accessible from the National Capital Region and is pocket-friendly too.

Ziro Valley: Ziro Valley in Arunachal Pradesh is a place that is worth visiting for its spectacular lush green mountains and a huge variety of floras. It is located in the Lower Subansiri district. Apart from its picturesque valley, this tourist place is famous for hosting the Ziro Festival of Music, which is popular among travelling enthusiasts.

Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve: During the peak season, you may find it difficult to visit the Jim Corbett National Park – the most visited wildlife sanctuaries in Uttarakhand. With its exotic species of flora and fauna, the sanctuary always buzzes with wildlife lovers. However, the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve which is a lesser-known sanctuary in Maharashtra is equally enticing and less crowded than the Jim Corbett National Park.

Halebid: Halebid in Karnataka is one of the ancient temple towns in southern India. The town is not very popular among the tourist crowds, therefore is a beautiful offbeat experience. The town’s glory still remains undiminished. You should explore the temple ruins of Halebid. You may also combine your tour with a visit to Belur along with Jain monuments at Shravanabelagola.

