National Tourism Day 2023: Five offbeat destinations to visit in India
Chakrata, a cantonment town situated in the Dehradun district of Uttarakhand, is an ideal getaway for tourists
India celebrates National Tourism Day on 25 January every year to raise public awareness about the importance of tourism and make the people aware about the country’s rich and diverse culture. From snow-capped mountains to boat rides, India is a land of endless tourist destinations for explorers who want to explore the best tourist attractions in the country.
However, most of the popular tourist places have already been explored and thereby, have not only become chaotic and expensive but also the victims of excessive littering. On the occasion of National Tourism Day, Let’s have a look at the tourist destinations that you must have on your checklist:
Khajjiar: Khajjiar, which is often called India’s Switzerland, is a hill station in Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh. The hill station is located in the midst of magnificent Deodar forests. The clump of reeds and the green meadow is an addition to the exquisite charm to this place.
Chakrata: Chakrata, a cantonment town situated in the Dehradun district of Uttarakhand, is the ideal place for tourists who are looking for a calm getaway into the hills. The town is very easily accessible from the National Capital Region and is pocket-friendly too.
Ziro Valley: Ziro Valley in Arunachal Pradesh is a place that is worth visiting for its spectacular lush green mountains and a huge variety of floras. It is located in the Lower Subansiri district. Apart from its picturesque valley, this tourist place is famous for hosting the Ziro Festival of Music, which is popular among travelling enthusiasts.
Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve: During the peak season, you may find it difficult to visit the Jim Corbett National Park – the most visited wildlife sanctuaries in Uttarakhand. With its exotic species of flora and fauna, the sanctuary always buzzes with wildlife lovers. However, the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve which is a lesser-known sanctuary in Maharashtra is equally enticing and less crowded than the Jim Corbett National Park.
Halebid: Halebid in Karnataka is one of the ancient temple towns in southern India. The town is not very popular among the tourist crowds, therefore is a beautiful offbeat experience. The town’s glory still remains undiminished. You should explore the temple ruins of Halebid. You may also combine your tour with a visit to Belur along with Jain monuments at Shravanabelagola.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
It’s not just Joshimath: How other areas in Uttarakhand could also sink
Joshimath is sinking with a total of 678 buildings declared unsafe. As people of the town grapple with the panic, experts say that other areas of the hill state of Uttarakhand such as Karnaprayag, Nainital, among others could also see a similar future
Why China cannot write off Sri Lanka’s debt despite leniency by IMF
Sri Lanka’s crisis was caused primarily by economic mismanagement since its Independence in 1948, topped by some unthinking policies of then president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa
Budget 2023-24 Expectations: What's on travel and tourism sector's wishlist this year
With the Budget’s announcement just around the corner, experts from various industries have already begun to state their expectations from it. The tourism sector of India has huge hopes for the upcoming budget