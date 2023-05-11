National Technology Day 2023: PM Modi launches multiple projects; quotes to share

National Technology Day is marked every year on 11 May with fervour and this year is no different. The special day is celebrated to recognise the importance of engineers, researchers, scientists and tech giants in the field of technology. Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the programme which marked the National Technology Day 2023 in New Delhi.

On National Technology Day, we salute the dedication and tenacity of our scientists and those passionate about technology. https://t.co/WHP1hwBxNB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 11, 2023

The day also marks the beginning of the 25th year of National Technology Day celebration, which will take place from 11 to 14 May. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Jitendra Singh were also graced the event.

#WATCH | PM Modi at National Technology Day celebrations in Delhi Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh are also present pic.twitter.com/YAXWePsq2g — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2023

On the occasion, PM Modi laid the foundation stone to multiple projects relating scientific and technological advancement in the nation. The projects worth more than Rs 5,800 crore.

The theme of this year’s National Technology Day is ‘School to Startups-Igniting Young Minds to Innovate.’

National Technology Day was established by India’s former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in order to celebrate the Pokhran nuclear test. The day was first marked in the year 1999.

Here are some wishes and quotes to share on National Technology Day:

“Change is crucial. It brings new thought; new thought leads to innovative actions.” – Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Scientist and former president of India

“Technology is anything that wasn’t around when you were born.” – Alan Kay, Computer scientist

“Just because something doesn’t do what you planned it to do doesn’t mean it’s useless.” – Thomas Edison, Inventor

“Any sufficiently advanced technology is equivalent to magic.” – Arthur C. Clarke, Author

“It has become appallingly obvious that our technology has exceeded our humanity.” – Albert Einstein, Physicist

“We have to stop optimising for programmers and start optimising for users.” -Jeff Atwood, Software developer

“Technology made large populations possible; large populations now make technology indispensable.” – Joseph Krutch, Writer

