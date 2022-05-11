National Technology Day 2022: Here's why the occasion is marked on 11 May every year

The day is celebrated to commemorate the anniversary of the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests, which led to India becoming the sixth country in the world to join the 'nuclear club'

Technology today is an integral part of our daily lives, and considering its contribution to economic growth, the celebration of National Technology Day seems fairly obvious and significant. Marked every year on 11 May, the day reminds Indians of the country's technological advances.

The day celebrates not only scientists and engineers, but anyone who is involved with ideating, innovating, and promoting the dissemination of knowledge and also ensuring that its benefits reach the grassroots level.

Why is the day celebrated?

The National Technology Day is celebrated on 11 May to commemorate the anniversary of the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests. These tests were a series of five explosions conducted under the guidance of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam at the Indian Army's Pokhran Test Range. The then-prime minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee declared India a nuclear state after the tests, making it the sixth country to join the elite 'nuclear club'.

How is the day celebrated?

The government of India commemorates the day by honouring those who have made significant contributions to the development of new technology.

By recognising the contributions of scientists and engineers, the country highlights the significance of science in our lives and how young people can consider building a career in the field.

The Technological Development Board of the Ministry of Science and Technology honours individuals and groups for their remarkable achievements in the field and bestows medals on them.

The President of India attends the ceremony organised by the department and presents the awards to enterprises, organisations and individuals for their outstanding contributions to the field of science and technology. Many seminars and events are held all over India so that the entire nation recognises the significance of National Technology Day.

This year the theme of the day is yet to be declared. However, given the global epidemic, the prize ceremony and meeting is expected to be held online.

