National Science Day 2022: Interesting facts about Nobel Laureate CV Raman and why the day is important

This year, the theme for National Science Day is 'Integrated Approach in S&T for a Sustainable Future'.

The National Science Day (NSD) is celebrated every year on 28 February to commemorate the renowned Indian physicist CV Raman. He won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930 for discovering the Raman Effect, a phenomenon in spectroscopy.

India's most revered scientist Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman aka CV Raman, was born on 7 November, 1888 in Tamil Nadu. His father, who was a lecturer of Mathematics and Physics, had been a big influence on Raman to follow the course of science.

From his early years, CV Raman was fascinated with the scattering of light that later made him discover the change in wavelength that is seen when a beam of light is deflected by molecules. This scattering phenomenon was named as ‘Raman scattering’ or the ‘Raman effect’.

Theme:

This year, the theme for National Science Day is "Integrated Approach in S&T for a Sustainable Future".

On the occasion of National Science Day 2022, here are some interesting facts about CV Raman:

- At only 11 years of age, Raman passed the matriculation as he was exceptional in his studies. He also passed the Intermediate-level of examination and joined the Presidency College two years later in 1902.

- Raman then went on to get his bachelor’s degree in 1904, where he got himself a first rank and gold medal in Physics. Following bachelor’s, he also completed his masters’ degree.

- Despite bagging a government job in the finance department of the colonial government, Raman quit it. He was then appointed as the first Palit Professor of Physics at the University of Calcutta in 1917.

- During his teaching tenure, he simultaneously conducted research at the Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science (IACS). In 1928, while carrying out experiments on scattering of light, he proudly ended up discovering the 'Raman Effect'.

- A year later, Raman won the Knight Bachelor award and became a Fellow of the Royal Society. In 1933, he was appointed as the first Indian director of Indian Institute of Science (IIS) for his hard work and contributions.

- When India gained independence in 1947, Raman was selected as the first National Professor of the country. He was also conferred with the highest civilian award of India, Bharat Ratna in 1954. Raman passed away in 1970.

- Years later, the country celebrated the first National Science Day on 28 February, 1987.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.