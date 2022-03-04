National Safety Day 2022: Some inspiring quotes and messages to share with friends, family

The successful implementation of the safety, health, and environment (SHE) campaign is the prime goal and mission of the National Safety Council (NSC)

India celebrates National Safety Day on 4 March every year to commemorate the foundation of the National Safety Council, which amplifies the message of safety among the general public to prevent accidents and mishaps.

Significance

National Safety Day was observed for the first time in 1972 to mark the foundation day of the National Safety Council. The Ministry of Labour and Employment established the Council on 4 March, 1965, in order to develop and sustain a volunteer movement in areas of safety, health and environment. It is a non-profit and an autonomous body.

The successful implementation of the safety, health, and environment (SHE) campaign is the prime goal and mission of the National Safety Council (NSC).

Here are some messages and quotes to share with your near and dear ones on the occasion of National Safety Day.

National Safety Day 2022: Quotes

At the end of the day, the goals are simple: Safety and security. – Jodi Rell, former Governor of Connecticut

Nothing is of greater importance than the conservation of human life. – Former US President Calvin Coolidge

Shallow men believe in luck; wise and strong men in the cause and effect. – Ralph Waldo Emerson

Safety work is today recognized as an economic necessity. It is the study of the right way to do things. – Robert W. Campbell, first president of the National Safety Council

National Safety Day 2022: Wishes and messages

Being safe is the first and foremost thing for all of us. Warm wishes on the occasion of National Safety Day 2022

Drive slow to avoid accidents, Happy National Safety Day 2022

Let us add more meaning to this Day by promising to work towards safety. Happy National Safety Day 2022

No point in hurrying, go slow and save your life; Happy National Safety Day 2022

Remember our safety is in our own hands; Happy National Safety Day 2022

The worst thing we can do to ourselves is to take our safety for granted; Happy National Safety Day 2022

