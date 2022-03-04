National Safety Day 2022: Find history, significance and theme of the occasion

It is a day to raise awareness and commitment to the safety protocols that need to be followed to prevent accidents and mishaps at workplaces

The National Safety Day (NSD) is marked every year on 4 March by the National Safety Council of India. It is a day to raise awareness and commitment to the safety protocols that need to be followed to prevent accidents and mishaps at workplaces.

The objective of this day is to help the general public and employees to work carefully by adhering to all safety norms. Through this special day, the National Safety Council increases the awareness of all safety measures, including workplace safety, safety of human health, road safety, as well as the environment.

History and Significance:

In 1972, the National Safety Day was first observed on the foundation day of the National Safety Council. On 4 March 1965, the Council was set up by the Ministry of Labour and Employment to bring into practise a routine on health, safety and environment. Last year, the National Safety Council marked the 50th observance of National Safety Day.

Every year, a theme is given for this special day to highlight the importance of public work safety. According to a report, the theme for the National Safety Day 2022 is 'Nurture young minds - Develop safety culture'.

Why is National Safety Day important?

To improve workers welfare: Through the National Safety Day, a proactive attitude towards safety for identifying workplace hazards and reducing accidents can be catered to.

To highlight the National Safety Council’s impact: Factors like reducing accidents to exposing harmful situations is an important part of National Safety Day.

It sets a good precedent: By keeping a check or an act of committing to working safely is a good precedent for the workforce. Safety should be a priority when working in an industry or factory. No worker should be forced to choose between not working safely and their means of livelihood.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.