National Safe Motherhood Day 2022: History, significance and everything you need to know

Every year, 11 April is celebrated as the National Safe Motherhood Day. The day is marked annually in India and aims to raise awareness about the care that a pregnant woman needs before, during, and after childbirth.

National Safe Motherhood Day is an initiative undertaken by the White Ribbon Alliance. WRAI aims to spread awareness about adequate access to services that women need at the time of pregnancy and also during postnatal. WRAI in collaboration with 1,800 organisations appealed to the government of India to look for immediate actions needed in order to help the pregnant women in the country. The government of India in the year 2003 designated 11 April as National Safe Motherhood Day. The day also marks the birth anniversary of Kasturba Gandhi.

National Safe Motherhood Day History:

India is one of those countries in the world which are at high risk to give birth. The disparity in the economic status of many families pushes many women to the lower end of the spectrum, making them and the baby at risk.

Many women do not get access to basic health facilities including sanitary napkins and given that women need special attention and care before, during and after childbirth, it became imperative for the Indian government to address the issue. The lack of proper and adequate facilities not only impacts the mother but also the baby.

National Safe Motherhood Day Significance:

The sole aim of observing this day is to bring people together and make them aware of the adequate care and skills needed for women during pregnancy and post-pregnancy. People should come together to achieve the target of reducing the global maternal mortality ratio to less than 70 per 1,00,000 live births.

Many people still lack the understanding of what a pregnant women needs and how crucial postnatal care is for the mother and the baby.

