National Road Safety Week is organised every year from 11-17 January in India by the National Safety Council of India (NSC). NSC is an autonomous body which has been established by the government for engaging the public in health, safety, and environment-related issues. NSC along with regional governments encourages organisations like schools, colleges, emergency services professionals, businesses, and community groups to participate in the Road Safety Week activities. Groups like the International Road Federation and the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers have also been involved. Road safety is a big health concern for Indian authorities. According to the official website of Road Safety Week, more than 139,000 road deaths were reported in 2012.

Significance

Casualties in India account for around 10 per cent of road deaths around the globe. The regional governments are encouraged by India’s Ministry of Road Transport & Highways to take the lead on Road Safety Week initiatives. The ministry also gives a list of suggested activities to the regional governments for promoting road safety in their region. A budget is allocated by the Ministry to each state to help them organise these activities and engage the public.

All you need to know

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways asks the government to conduct a “Road Safety Walk” to mark this week. The Road Safety Walk involves schools, colleges, and key stakeholder groups like local transport departments and traffic police. A range of Road Safety Week resources are offered by the NSC to the participants, like banners, posters, videos, and badges.

Previous year’s participation in National Road Safety Week

As per the website of National Road Safety Week, the previous year’s participation included:

The distribution of high-visibility reflective tape to cyclists for reducing incidents involving bicycles.

Increase in checks by the traffic police for drunk driving and speeding.

Conducting training on road safety for professionals who drive at work.

Road safety awareness days were held in schools.

About NSC

NSC was established by the Ministry of Labour, Government of India on 4 March, 1966. The aim behind its formation was to generate, develop, and sustain a voluntary movement on Safety, Health and Environment (SHE) at the national level. In order to achieve its objectives, NSC conducts various activities. These activities include National Safety Day/Week, World Environment Day, Fire Service Week, and Road Safety Week.

