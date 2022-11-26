National Milk Day 2022: History, significance and all you need to know

National Milk Day marks the birth anniversary of Dr Verghese Kurien, popularly known as the ‘Father of White Revolution’. National Milk Day is celebrated on 26 November to highlight the importance of milk and its overall benefits. This special day is observed with the aim of spreading awareness among people about the need and importance of milk in human life.

Milk is also used in a number of refreshing sweets including Payasam, Kheer, and others. Nutritionists and experts consider milk to be a full meal in itself and includes all of the vital elements that our body needs to develop. National Milk Day recognises the advantages and importance of milk as a source of food and even recognises the importance of the dairy industry.

History

The Indian Dairy Association (IDA), National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and 22 other state-level milk federations in 2014 had together decided to celebrate the birthday of Dr. Verghese Kurien who was referred to as the father of India’s White Revolution on 26 November. Therefore, the first National Milk Day was first celebrated on 26 November, 2014.

Dr. Verghese Kurien was a social entrepreneur who led Operation Flood, which later became the largest agricultural dairy development programme around the world. With this operation, India became the largest milk producer in the world from a milk-deficient country.

What was the White Revolution and Operation Flood?

In 1970, India’s National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) had started a rural development programme called Operation Flood. It is one of the largest programmes and the aim here was to form a nationwide milk grid. It helped to reduce the malpractices by milk traders and merchants. Since it provided a great stimulus to the country’s milk production.

Significance

National Milk Day plays an important role in providing information related to the nutritional benefits of milk. Milk is believed to be the first food of a human child and is the food that is consumed for the entire life.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.