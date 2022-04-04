National Maritime Day 2022: Find out the day's history and significance

The main idea behind celebrating this day is to support the global economy and well-organised, safe, and environmentally sound ways of transferring goods from one country to another

National Maritime Day is marked in India on 5 April. The day is celebrated and observed in order to raise awareness about intercontinental commerce and the need for defending and preserving the country's maritime zone. This year marks the 59th edition of National Maritime Day.

The first-ever National Maritime Day was observed in 1964. The main idea behind celebrating this day is to support the global economy and to support well organised, safe, and environmentally sound ways of transferring goods from one country to another. The day also expresses gratitude to the Indian Navy, which works relentlessly to ensure seamless operations as far as the transportation of goods is concerned.

History

India, given its location, has always played a strategic role in global trade and commerce. The country was an integral part of the historic Silk Route, which ran from East Asia to Middle East and Europe. It was India's strategic location and its well-connected trading networks, that had drawn the British to it.

After India came under the yoke of British colonialism, its maritime industry underwent a change as well. It was on 5 April 1919, that the SS Loyalty, which was the first ship of the Scindia Steam Navigation Company Ltd, began its voyage. The ship, which sailed from Mumbai to London, marked the beginning of Indian commercial shipping, as per reports.

Ever since attaining Independence, India has been trying to revive its maritime trade, which suffered because due to British colonialism. In 1959, India became a member of the International Maritime Organisation, which is responsible for regulating shipping as well as preventing pollution from ships.

Significance

The National Maritime Day is historically significant because it was on this day in 1919 that the first large scale shipping company owned entirely by Indians, Scindia Steam Navigation Company Ltd, sent off the SS Loyalty on its maiden voyage. During British rule, sea routes were under the control of the European colonial regimes, making the voyage extremely significant for indigenous commercial shipping companies.

