National Legal Services Day is marked every year on 9 November to celebrate the commencement of Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987 which came into force on this very day in 1995. This day was established with a mandate to offer support and help to weaker sections of society including Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, women, disabled persons, natural calamities victims, and human trafficking victims. On this day, legal awareness camps are conducted by State Legal Services Authorities across the country to apprise individuals about the availability of free legal aid. Further, nationwide programmes are organised each year to make people aware of the various services offered by Legal Services Authorities.

What is the Legal Services Authorities Act 1987?

It is an act of the Parliament of India for enforcing the provisions of Article 39 A of the Constitution.

What is NALSA?

Under the authority of the Legal Services Authorities Act 1987, the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) was constituted in 1995. The authority undertakes activities such as free legal aid/advice to the needy and the disposal of cases via mediation and amicable settlement. For monitoring the performance of the legal services authorities, National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) gets monthly activity reports from all the State Legal Services Authorities (SLSAs) highlighting all the activities carried out in a particular month. Apart from monthly activity reports, NALSA receives annual reports from all the SLSAs too and prepares its own annual report, which is laid before both the houses of the Indian Parliament.

NALSA was a unique effort for minimising the backlogs of courts in India and for affording access to justice for needy litigants.

Authorities/institutions that provide free legal aid

Authorities/institutions that have been established to provide free legal aid to poor and weaker sections of the society are NALSA, Supreme Court Legal Services Committee (SCLSC), 39 High Court Legal Services Committees (HCLSCs), 37 State Legal Services Authorities (SLSAs), 673 District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs), and 2465 Taluk Legal Services Committees (TLSCs).

