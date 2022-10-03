New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday issued fresh summons to Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and his brother MP DK Suresh in connection with the money laundering probe pertaining to the the National Herald case.

Both of them have been asked to appear before ED on 7 October.

ED has issued fresh summons to Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar & his brother, MP DK Suresh in connection with a probe related to their financial contribution to Young India Private Limited. Both of them have been asked to appear before ED on October 7. pic.twitter.com/xtUief1vIM — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2022

The summons have been issued at a time when Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ has entered Karnataka where Shivakumar is involved in conducting this leg of the Yatra.

The Yatra entered the BJP-ruled state on 30 September and will be in the state for 21 days.

Shivakumar was last questioned by the ED on 19 September in Delhi in another money laundering case linked to alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

After the questioning, the 60-year-old former Cabinet minister had told the media that he has been charge-sheeted by the agency in one money laundering case but he does not know what is the new case (disproportionate assets) against him.

“Surprisingly, they (ED officials) have asked me about the payment from one of my trusts by me and my brother to Young Indian,” he had told reporters while exiting the ED office.

Besides Shivakumar, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, her MP son Rahul Gandhi and senior Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal have been questioned by the ED over the last few months in the case.

The ED had arrested Shivakumar on 3 September, 2019 in another money-laundering case and the Delhi High Court granted him bail in October that year.

The agency had in May this year filed a charge sheet against him and others in this case which was registered after taking cognisance of a Income Tax department charge sheet filed against him.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.