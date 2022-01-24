National Girl Child Day 2022: A nation's journey towards achieving equality in India's society

The day aims to raise awareness about the rights of the girl child and help people understand the importance of giving them adequate education, nutrition and support

National Girl Child Day is observed on 24 January annually. Celebrated by the Ministry of Women and Child Development annually, the day aims to raise awareness about the rights of the girl child and help people understand the importance of giving adequate education, nutrition and support to girl children.

First celebrated in 2008, National Girl Child Day also aims to create more awareness about issues such as female infanticide and gender discrimination. Several programmes regarding the same are organised by the MWCD.

The Centre has initiated several initiatives over the years to encourage more opportunities for girls including Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Kishori Shakti Yojana. The government also provides subsidised education for girls and many other schemes to reduce inequalities faced by them.

National Girl Child Day aims to create a safe and healthy environment for girls where they can achieve their highest potential.

On Monday Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished people on the occasion and drew attention to its importance:

In every development initiative undertaken by our Government, we accord immense priority to empowering the girl child and strengthening our Nari Shakti. Our focus is on ensuring dignity as well as opportunities to the girl child. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2022

Here are some wishes, messages and greetings, which you too can share with your loved ones on National Girl Child Day 2022:

• It has been long that the girl child has been discriminated against. It has been long that they have been suffering. Let us get their honour back! Happy National Girl Child Day.

• On the occasion of National Girl Child Day, let us recognise the rights of girls and the problems they face around the globe and help them live a better life and have a better future.

• Warm wishes on National Girl Child Day. It is the duty of each one of us to protect and raise the girl child for a better and happier future.

• Without a girl child in your family, you cannot have prosperity, happiness, and glory. Always respect and care for her. Happy National Girl Child Day.

• Here’s to strong women: May we know them, may we be them, may we raise them. Happy National Girl Child Day.

