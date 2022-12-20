National Farmers’ Day, or Kisan Diwas, is celebrated on 23 December every year to mark the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh. He took birth in 1902 in a middle-class peasant family in Noorpur, Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. Singh was the fifth Prime Minister of India, and he made big contributions to empower the farmers of this nation. He served as the PM from 1979 and 1980. Singh introduced the Debt Redemption Bill of 1939 which provided relief to the farmers who were indebted to the money lenders. He also rolled out the Zamindari Abolition Act of 1950 when he was the Agricultural Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

He also brought the Land Holding Act of 1960, which capped the landholdings of an individual in order to ensure uniformity.

On the occasion of Kisan Diwas, here are some quotes, wishes and messages to share with your friends and family:

Quotes

“Agriculture is the most healthful, most useful and most noble employment of man.” – George Washington

“The discovery of agriculture was the first big step toward a civilized life.” – Arthur Keith

“The farmer has to be an optimist or he wouldn’t still be a farmer.” – Will Rogers

“A farmer is a magician who produces money from the mud.” – Amit Kalantri

Wishes

The best way to pay respect to a farmer is to respect his produce by not wasting it. Happy National Farmers’ Day!

National Farmers’ Day reminds us to acknowledge and thank every farmer of the country for his unconditional dedication. Happy National Farmers’ Day!

Be it the chill of a winter, or heat of the summer, a farmer works hard so the world can eat. Happy National Farmers’ Day!

The nation is rich if the farmer is rich. Happy National Farmers’ Day!

Messages

On National Farmers’ Day, we want to thank all the farmers who work hard and dedicate their lives to provide for our great nation.

You are very blessed if you are a farmer as you are doing the most wonderful job in the world, which is to grow food for others.

Hat’s off to the farmers who work outside for long periods in all types of climates, ignoring the scorching heat and the stormy rain to grow food for us.

Let’s not forget on Kisan Diwas that without farmers, we would have lacked in our diets and would have to eat processed and unhealthy foods.

