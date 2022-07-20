The data also showed that there was a nearly 5 percent rise in the number of married women who participate in household decisions

New Delhi: The latest data released from the survey conducted by the Ministry of Women and Child Development on Wednesday reflected a significant improvement in the empowerment of women.

As per National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), there is an improvement in the status of women on several parameters in comparison to those from the previous survey, Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Zubin Irani, said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

The data showed that there was nearly a 5 percent rise in the number of married women who participate in household decisions.

Similarly, there was a rise in the number of women owning a house or land and those who have a bank account that they themselves use.

Apart from this, National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) and Health Management Information System (HMIS) also indicated an improvement in the status of women and girls in the country during recent years on various parameters, the ministry said.

The government continues to attach the highest priority to making women more empowered through legislative and schematic interventions, policies and programmes including schemes for assisting women facing violence and distress, it added.

Some of the initiatives for women mentioned by the ministry included One Stop Centre (OSC), Women Helpline (WHL) and many social protection schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) and Anganwadi Services (erstwhile Core ICDS).

With inputs from agencies

