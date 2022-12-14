National Energy Conservation Day 2022: Tips to conserve energy

National Energy Conservation Day is commemorated on 14 December each year to raise awareness about the significance of energy and the need for the conservation of energy by minimising its use. In 2001, the Energy Conservation Act was implemented by the Energy Efficiency Bureau (BEE). BEE is a constitutional body that works under the Government of India to develop policies and strategies for reducing energy consumption. To celebrate this day, a variety of events are conducted across India, such as discussions, debates, conferences, workshops, and competitions. The decision and practice of using less energy is known as energy conservation. Turning off the light when leaving a room, unplugging appliances when not in use, and walking instead of driving are all ways to save energy.

Here are some of the ways through which you can conserve energy:

Use renewable resources of energy: Fossil fuels, crude oil, coal, natural gas, etc. produce enough energy for daily use, but their demand is increasing. This raises concerns about the scarcity of natural resources in future. Hence, in order to conserve energy, we should use renewable resources of energy rather than non-renewable resources of energy.

Avoid unnecessary use of electrical appliances: We can save energy by avoiding the unnecessary use of heaters, fans, lights, and other electrical devices in our daily lives. It is the simplest and most-effective way to save extra energy usage, which can play a significant role in the National Energy Conservation Campaign.

Use solar water heater: You can use a solar water heater instead of a geyser for heating water and a solar cooker to cook food. This way, you will be able to protect precious power energy and can become a partner in the national interest. If you are using a geyser, then use it for a minimum period of time. In order to do this, you would need to take care of the temperature setting of the thermostat and timer.

Use LED bulbs: Using LED bulbs instead of a 100-watt bulb or CFL can help in saving energy.

Conduct social arrangements during daytime: Social arrangements like marriage and religious activities should be organised during the daytime. This will help in conserving electricity usage.

