National Energy Conservation day 2022: History, significance and all you need to know

In a bid to raise awareness on the importance of energy conservation for the present and the coming generations, every year on 14 December India celebrates National Energy Conservation Day. Intending to make sure that the coming generation lives in a brighter tomorrow, it is crucial to make sure that certain steps need to be taken. In layman’s language, energy conservation emphasises the judicious usage of energy that not only minimises wastage but also ensures that sources for the future are saved. It is not just a decision but also a practice, which results in less energy usage. And it begins with simple steps like switching off the light when you leave the room, unplugging the appliances when they’re not in use, and so on. All these things are necessary as most of the energy sources that we use in daily life are ‘non-renewable’ and they cannot be reused and renewed.

History

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) under the Union ministry of power annually celebrates the special day on 14 December. Therefore, it was back in 2001 that the Indian Energy Conservation Act was implemented by the BEE. For those who don’t know, BEE is a constitutional body that helps the Indian government in the development of policies and strategies to keep the usage of energy as minimum as possible. On this day a large number of events, discussions, debates, competitions, and workshops are held across the nation, which intend to bring the steps to save energy in the public sphere. These events are also organised to spread awareness among the citizens of this country.

Significance

The day holds immense significance, as it is said that our energy resources may last for another 40 years or so, sparking the urgency to be vigilant from now on. And therefore millions of enthusiasts on a special day take to their respective social media to spread the word as much as possible. Hands down, energy conservation is one of the big necessities for the future and the present generation, and indeed it should be incorporated into the habits of every citizen. It is also one of the ways that reduces the strain on the environment and brings down the electricity and expanses.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.