In a bid to understand the natural world and the plants and animals around us, National Endangered Species Day is marked every year on the third Friday of May. This year, National Endangered Species Day falls on 19 May. The day is generally celebrated to highlight the importance of plants and animals in our ecosystem, create awareness about some endangered species, and educate people about the various methods that can be taken to protect them. It is pertinent to note that as humankind evolves, it has left a massive impact on our environment and natural habitat, causing various animals and bird species to go extinct or close to extinction.

This clearly necessitates the need to generate more awareness about protecting such endangered species.

Considering that National Endangered Species Day falls today, let’s take a look into the day’s history and further its importance.

National Endangered Species Day: History

Concerns about animal welfare were raised back in the 1960s and 1970s as a lot of animal species were going extinct due to hunting practices. As a result of this, in December 1973 the Endangered Species Act was enacted to create awareness about the importance of wildlife protection and further the restoration of endangered species.

How is National Endangered Species Day observed? Know its significance

The day is observed to promote the understanding of the growing threat of extinction faced by numerous animal species. draw attention to the disruptive effects of climate change on once-balanced ecosystems, and increase our awareness of endangered species conservation.

A lot can be done towards the occasion of National Endangered Species Day including paying visits to wildlife sanctuaries, learning about the environment, and further teaching others to create more awareness.

Apart from that, animal activists and organisations also organise events and campaigns to educate people about endangered species on the planet.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.