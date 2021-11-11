National Education Day 2021: Here are some wishes and messages to share with your loved ones

Azad was a renowned freedom fighter as well as a scholar and poet. He desired to bring about prosperity in his country through the spread of education

National Education Day is observed annually on 11 November. The day marks the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, who was the first education minister of the country after independence from 1947 to 1958.

Azad was a renowned freedom fighter as well as a scholar and poet. He desired to bring about prosperity in his country through the spread of education. A home-schooled scholar, he was fluent in several languages including Arabic, Persian, Hindi, Bengali, Urdu, and English.

He was also instrumental in setting up institutions such as Jamia Millia Islamia, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), University Grants Commission (UGC), and so on. National Education Day is celebrated to commemorate Azad’s passion for education and knowledge.

The occasion has been marked annually since 2008 to honour Azad and his commitment to furthering education in the country. Every year, schools and other educational institutions organise several events such as essay-writing competitions, debates, seminars, and so on about the importance of education.

Here are some wishes and messages to share with your close family and friends on the occasion of National Education Day: