National Education Day 2021: PM pays tribute to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Jayanti on birth anniversary

National Education Day is celebrated every year in India on 11 November. The day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of our first education Minister, Abul Kalam Ghulam Muhiyuddin, also known as Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was a freedom fighter, a politician, and an eminent educationist who was well versed in Arabic, Persian, English, and other languages. He was Independent India’s first education minister who served the nation from 1947 to 1958. His contribution in the freedom struggle and in the realm of education has been monumental, hence this day is observed every year to celebrate his passion of nation-building through education.

Who was Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad?

Since Maulana Azad was born on 11 November, 1888, this day was declared as the National Education Day by the Ministry of Human Resource Development in the year 2008. His birth anniversary is marked to remember his ideals of nation-building and to celebrate his paramount contribution to shaping the education system.

Maulana Azad supported Gandhiji’s Non-Cooperation Movement and was also arrested in 1930 for participating in Gandhiji’s Salt Satyagraha. He went on to become the youngest President of the Indian National Congress at the age of 35.

The education Minister also played a significant role in shaping the modern education system. The University Grants Commission (UGC), IIT Kharagpur, Indian Institute of Science Bangalore (IISc) were all established under his tenure.

He was also one of the founding members of Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University, which was established in 1920.

Paying their respect and tribute to Independent India’s first education Minister, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the country on Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Jayanti this morning. The PM tweeted that Maulana Azad was a path-breaking thinker and intellectual, who played an inspiring role in the freedom struggle. The tweet also mentioned how he worked passionately in the field of education.

Tributes to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his Jayanti. A pathbreaking thinker and intellectual, his role in the freedom struggle is inspiring. He was passionate about the education sector and worked to further brotherhood in society. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 11, 2021

Several other leaders including Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and Rajasthan CMShri Ashok Gehlot wished the nation on National Education Day. While Patnaik said that Maulana Azad’s contribution in laying the foundation of a strong education system will never be forgotten, Gehlot remembered the education minister for being a prominent theologian.

Humble tributes to freedom fighter & scholar #MaulanaAbulKalamAzad on his birth anniversary, also celebrated as #NationalEducationDay. His invaluable contribution towards laying the foundation of a strong education system in independent India will be remembered forever. pic.twitter.com/CREvpoQFaA — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) November 11, 2021