National Doctors’ Day 2022: History, significance and all you need to know

The National Doctor’s Day is marked to recognise the medical doctors’ and their role and responsibility in serving the lives of the people. The day recognises their functions and obligations

National Doctors’ Day is celebrated annually by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on 1 July every year. The day celebrates all the doctors and healthcare workers who have been serving the society at large. The day assumes even greater significance amid the COVID-19 pandemic due to the sacrifices made by the doctors for the common man.

History

National Doctors’ Day was first celebrated in 1991 India to honor the contributions of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, a renowned physician and former West Bengal chief minister.

Dr Roy was integral to the establishment of institutions like Chittaranjan Seva Sadan, Chittaranjan Cancer Hospital, among others. He was also given Bharat Ratna on 4 February 1961.

The British Medical journals mention him to be the first medical consultant in the Indian subcontinent and was considered to be more successful and dedicated than his contemporaries.

It is to be noted that Dr Roy was repeatedly refused admission at St. Bartholomew's Hospital but he was determined and kept sending his application. After nearly 30 applications, Dr BC Roy got the admission as per the records.

In just a little over two years, he became a member of the Royal College of Physicians and was a fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons. His aim was to ensure affordable health care for all.

Significant

The National Doctor’s Day is marked to recognise the medical doctors’ and their role and responsibility in serving the lives of the people. The day recognises their functions and obligations.

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the day has assumed a greater significance as the medical doctors have been working 24*7 risking their lives and desperately making an attempt to save their patients.

The day further recognises their spirit and dedication as they continued to work untiringly in the hour of crisis during the pandemic.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.