National Doctors' Day 2022: Find quotes, wishes, greetings and messages to share on the occasion

This special day is also marked around the world, but its observance differs from one country to the other. While in India, the day is celebrated to commemorate the birth and death anniversary of former West Bengal Chief Minister Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy

National Doctors' Day is celebrated every year across the country on 1 July by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). The day focusses on acknowledging and appreciating health care workers, medical practitioners for their services and contribution towards the society.

This special day is also marked around the world, but its observance differs from one country to the other. While in India, the day is celebrated to commemorate the birth and death anniversary of former West Bengal Chief Minister Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. He was born on 1 July 1882 and died on the same date in the year 1962.

On this day, people aim to honour the iconic physician, Dr Roy for his great contribution in the medical field. Here are a few messages, greetings and quotes to share with your friends and family on the occasion of National Doctors' Day.

Quotes:

- Medicines cure diseases, but only doctors can cure patients - Carl Jung, Swiss psychiatrist and psychoanalyst.

- The doctor of the future will give no medicine, but will interest his patients in the care of the human frame, in diet and in the cause and prevention of disease - Thomas Edison, American inventor and businessman.

- Only a life lived for others is a life worthwhile - Albert Einstein, Theoretical physicist.

- People pay the doctor for his trouble; for his kindness they still remain in his debt – Seneca, Roman Stoic philosopher.

Wishes, Greetings and Messages:

- Doctors are an inspiring figure of the society; their effort should be celebrated every day. Wishing you a Happy National Doctors' Day!

- A salute to all doctors for their heroic job, especially when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world. Happy Doctors' Day to you.

- Sending warm wishes to you on National Doctors' Day. Thank you for your service 24/7.

- When there are tears, you are a shoulder; when there is pain, you are a medicine. When there is a tragedy, you are a hope for us all. Happy Doctors' Day!

- I wish that your days become as healthy and wonderful as you do for your patients. Wish you Happy National Doctors' Day.

- You are the real hero of our society. Happy Doctors' Day!

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.