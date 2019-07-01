National Doctor’s Day 2019: Initiative an attempt to raise awareness about issues ailing medical community

National Doctor’s Day is a United Nations-mandated cause which is observed in India on 1 July every year. This occasion marks the birth and death anniversary of Bidhan Chandra Roy, the first chief minister of West Bengal, who is also one of the most renowned Indian physicians.

In other parts of the world, the dates for National Doctor’s Day vary, depending on the history of the countries. For example, in the US, it is celebrated on 30 March, while in Cuba, it is celebrated on 3 December.

Why is this initiative important?

Doctors provide selfless services to patients around the world, including India, as they work tirelessly to cure the population of various health conditions. Despite this, doctors are underappreciated and are sometimes subjected to threats from families of patients they were unable to save, and face problems due to legislation interfering with their work. A national day to commemorate doctors for their service gives the people an opportunity to express their gratitude towards medicos.

What are some problems faced by doctors?

Although doctors should be revered for their service, they face many problems due to their practice. The issues caused by the government are low allocations of budget and lack of infrastructure. Due to insufficient resources, it becomes extremely difficult for them to treat particular illnesses. Additional problems that they face are constant fear of assault and quackery.

Quackery is the recent trend seen in India, where under-qualified medical practitioners are usurping the jobs of doctors, preventing qualified professionals from getting these. When doctors are unable to save a patient, families overlook their hard work and threaten them with violence instead.

National Doctor’s Day is an attempt to tackle these issues and give doctors the respect they deserve.

What is being done to tackle these issues?

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) details laws and ethical considerations that must be kept in mind both by medical practitioners and those communicating with them. The IMA, which consists of doctors, helps the larger medical community tackle social dilemmas and issues related to them.

How can you get involved?

The main objective of this initiative is to raise awareness. Therefore, you can get involved by planning events to celebrate the efforts of doctors. This can be done in hospitals and medical colleges. This can further be promoted through speeches and articles.

By raising awareness about the issues faced by doctors and taking strong efforts to tackle them, people can improve the conditions of medical practitioners in the country.

