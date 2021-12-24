National Consumer Rights Day 2021: Date, history, significance and everything you need to know

The main objective of this day is to protect the rights of consumers and ensure that the consumer' are not subjected to market abuse

Friday, 24 December, is observed as National Consumer Rights Day in India. The day underlines the importance of the consumer movement and the need to make consumers aware of their rights and responsibilities.

Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi also highlighted the importance of consumers by saying, “Customers are the most important visitor on our premises, they are not dependent on us, we are dependent on them.”

National Consumer Rights Day 2021: History and Significance

Consumer Protection Act came into existence on 24 December, 1986 following approval of the President of India. The Act was enforced to make consumers more aware of their rights. The main objective of this day is to protect the rights of consumers and ensure that the consumer' are not subjected to market abuse.

The day also provides the opportunity for every consumer against different kinds of exploitation.

As per News18, the Consumer Protection Act keeps a check on unfair trade practices and it also provides protection to consumers from these practices. The act also helps consumers in speedy settlements of their disputes by establishing an effective network of redressal forums. The appellate courts make sure that the consumers will get inexpensive resolution of their discrepancies.

The Act has empowered consumers and also had an impact on how businesses deal with such complaints. The rights recognised under the Act provided in the United Nations charter are Right to be Informed, Right to Safety, Right to be Heard, Right to Choose, Right to seek Redressal, and Right to Consumer Education.

People often confuse between World Consumer Day (15 March), and National Consumer Day (24 December). The aim to observe the days is, however, the same.

