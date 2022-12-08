New Delhi: Taking cognisance of allegations of a transgender teacher forced to resign because of her gender identity at a private school in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district, the National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the state administration seeking an enquiry into the matter.

“The National Commission for Women has come across media reports wherein it is alleged that a transwoman teacher was expelled from a private school in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh due to her identity”, the commission’s Press Note read.

The commission’s chairperson has asked the state administration for an independent enquiry into the matter and strict action against the school authorities if the allegations are confirmed. The administration has been asked to apprise the commission of the action taken in the matter in seven days.

“Chairperson Ms Rekha Sharma has written to Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh seeking that an independent inquiry be conducted into the allegations levelled and that, if the accusations are confirmed, strict action be taken against the school authorities”, the commission said.

“The action taken in the matter must be apprised to the Commission within 7 days. A copy of the letter has also been sent to District Magistrate, Lakhimpur Kheri”, it added.

Last month the school hired a Delhi-based trans woman to teach English and Social Sciences. However, on 2 December, just 10 days after joining, she was asked to resign.

The school authorities have refuted the allegations of firing her due to her gender identity and said that the reason behind her termination was incompetency.

However, the now-fired teacher says that the school knew of her gender identity and asked her not to share it with other teachers or students. Her identity got revealed anyway and this, she says, made the school authorities have her resign.

She even alleges being trolled by students due to different physical features.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.