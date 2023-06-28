India

National Commission for Scheduled Tribes chief relieved of duty

 The chairperson, vice-chairperson and members of the NCST are appointed by the President for three years from the date of assumption of charge.

FP Staff June 28, 2023 19:07:55 IST
National Commission for Scheduled Tribes chief relieved of duty

Harsh Chouhan, Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST), has been relieved of duty after the President of India on Tuesday accepted the resignation tendered by him.

Sources told Firstpost that Chouhan had a falling out and was asked to resign.

Chouhan was appointed chairperson of NCST in February 2021. The chairperson, vice-chairperson and members of the NCST are appointed by the President for three years from the date of assumption of charge.

Related Articles

Parliament

Parliament Logjam Part 11: Time, the unseen yet powerful factor of politics, is key to controlling legislative discourse

Parliament

National Commission for Scheduled Tribes says creamy layer provision not needed in ST quota

The chairperson has the rank of Union Cabinet minister and the vice-chairperson that of minister of state. Members have the rank of secretary to the government of India.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 28, 2023 19:07:55 IST

TAGS:

also read

Posting Andaman tribes' videos on social media now punishable; tribal commission seeks removal of content from YouTube
India

Posting Andaman tribes' videos on social media now punishable; tribal commission seeks removal of content from YouTube

Action will be taken against those who have uploaded videos and pictures of the protected Jarawa and other tribal communities of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on social media, the government on Friday said

NCST tells YouTube to remove all Jarawa videos; govt body wants no content on Andaman tribe on social media
India

NCST tells YouTube to remove all Jarawa videos; govt body wants no content on Andaman tribe on social media

The NCST has asked YouTube to remove all videos related to the Jarawas. The Commission also wants that no content about the Jarawas is posted in the future.

John Allen Chau killed by Sentinelese tribe: NCST team to visit Andaman islands to review incident of American's death
India

John Allen Chau killed by Sentinelese tribe: NCST team to visit Andaman islands to review incident of American's death

A team of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) will visit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in December to look into the issue of killing of a US national by a protected and reclusive tribe in the North Sentinel Island