National Commission for Scheduled Tribes chief relieved of duty
The chairperson, vice-chairperson and members of the NCST are appointed by the President for three years from the date of assumption of charge.
Harsh Chouhan, Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST), has been relieved of duty after the President of India on Tuesday accepted the resignation tendered by him.
Sources told Firstpost that Chouhan had a falling out and was asked to resign.
Chouhan was appointed chairperson of NCST in February 2021. The chairperson, vice-chairperson and members of the NCST are appointed by the President for three years from the date of assumption of charge.
Related Articles
The chairperson has the rank of Union Cabinet minister and the vice-chairperson that of minister of state. Members have the rank of secretary to the government of India.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Posting Andaman tribes' videos on social media now punishable; tribal commission seeks removal of content from YouTube
Action will be taken against those who have uploaded videos and pictures of the protected Jarawa and other tribal communities of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on social media, the government on Friday said
NCST tells YouTube to remove all Jarawa videos; govt body wants no content on Andaman tribe on social media
The NCST has asked YouTube to remove all videos related to the Jarawas. The Commission also wants that no content about the Jarawas is posted in the future.
John Allen Chau killed by Sentinelese tribe: NCST team to visit Andaman islands to review incident of American's death
A team of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) will visit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in December to look into the issue of killing of a US national by a protected and reclusive tribe in the North Sentinel Island