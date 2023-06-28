National Commission for Scheduled Tribes chief relieved of duty

Harsh Chouhan, Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST), has been relieved of duty after the President of India on Tuesday accepted the resignation tendered by him.

Sources told Firstpost that Chouhan had a falling out and was asked to resign.

Chouhan was appointed chairperson of NCST in February 2021. The chairperson, vice-chairperson and members of the NCST are appointed by the President for three years from the date of assumption of charge.

The chairperson has the rank of Union Cabinet minister and the vice-chairperson that of minister of state. Members have the rank of secretary to the government of India.

